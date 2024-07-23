The Angels reinstated Rengifo (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo has been out of action for nearly three weeks due to right wrist inflammation, and he'll now serve as the Angels' DH in his first game back from the IL. Prior to getting injured, the 27-year-old slashed .315/.358/.442 with six homers and 25 RBI while swiping 22 bags in 69 games. Keston Hiura was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.