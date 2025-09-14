Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

For the second day in a row, Rengifo will take a seat in favor of rookie Christian Moore, who will cover second base and bat fifth in the series finale. At 69-80, the Angels are effectively eliminated from playoff contention, so it wouldn't be surprising if the club moved Rengifo into a utility role over the final two weeks in order to open up regular playing time for Moore, who is viewed as the organization's long-term future at the keystone.