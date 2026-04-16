Brewers' Luis Rengifo: First-ever start at first base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rengifo will make his first professional start at first base in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays.
Injuries have forced the Brewers to scramble a bit, and they will give Rengifo a shot at first base. Rengifo is off to an uninspiring .128/.180/.213 start at the plate this season and has been playing second fiddle to David Hamilton at third base.
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