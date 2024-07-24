Rengifo (wrist) went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Rengifo returned to the lineup for the first time since July 3 and provided a clutch piece of hitting with a two-run single in the fifth to extend the Angels' lead to 5-0. Though he missed some time with a wrist injury, Rengifo has 12 hits and seven RBI over his last eight games and is slashing .314/.357/.439 with six homers, 27 RBI, 36 runs, 22 steals and a 13:36 BB:K in 273 plate appearances this season. His power numbers are down compared to his past two years (33 homers combined) but he's on pace for a career-high in average and his 22 steals are more than what he's accumulated over his previous five seasons combined (18).