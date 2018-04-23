Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Begins throwing program
Shoemaker (forearm) began a throwing program Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Shoemaker has been on the DL since early April and had been shut down from throwing as he dealt with nerve irritation. Although he's resumed throwing, it remains unclear when the Angels are hoping he'll return from the disabled list. It wouldn't be surprising if the team erred on the side of caution with Shoemaker, as forearm issues limited him to just 14 starts in 2017.
