Mayers cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Mayers was designated for assignment on May 26, but he'll remain in the organization. He struggled to a 5.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 16.2 innings to begin the campaign, though it's possible he rejoins the big-league club at some point in the coming months.