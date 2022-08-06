site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Mike Mayers: Contract selected
RotoWire Staff
Aug 6, 2022
Mayers' contract was selected by the Angels on Saturday.
Mayers has made 15 relief appearances for the Angels this season, struggling to a 5.40 ERA. He worked as a starter while pitching for Triple-A Salt Lake but struggled to a 6.27 ERA in eight starts, so that experiment may be over.
