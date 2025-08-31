Farris was scratched ahead of his scheduled start Sunday with Double-A Rocket City and could be called up to enter the Angels rotation during the team's four-game series in Kansas City that begins Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After optioning Jack Kochanowicz to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday and placing Tyler Anderson (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Sunday, the Angels will have openings in their rotation Tuesday and Wednesday in Kansas City. The newly signed Jose Urena looks like a good bet to fill open of those slots, Farris appears to be as good of a candidate as any within the organization to take over the other rotation vacancy. Though Farris doesn't have a spot on the 40-man roster and has yet to pitch at the Triple-A level, the 24-year-old lefty has dazzled over his last four starts for Rocket City, spinning 1.52 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB in 23.2 innings. Even if he doesn't get the call to the big leagues during the upcoming week, Farris may have at the very least earned himself a bump up to the Triple-A level.