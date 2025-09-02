Farris will draw the start on the mound Tuesday versus the Royals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Farris had his contract selected from Double-A Rocket City on Monday, and he will now make his major-league debut one day later. The left-hander owns an impressive 11.0 K/9 over 116 innings with Rocket City this season, but he'll go to battle against a Kansas City lineup that has struck out the second-least amount in the league this year.