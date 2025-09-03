Farris (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday against Kansas City, allowing one run on three hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out three.

Farris made his MLB debut Tuesday, being called up from Double-A Rocket City to make the start. The 24-year-old had posted a 4.27 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 116 innings with Rocket City, but he had minimal trouble with the Royals. Farris' 11.0 K/9 at Double-A didn't quite translate, though. Assuming he continues performing well, Farris should stick in the Angels' rotation, and his next start would likely come Sunday against the Athletics.