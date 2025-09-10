Schanuel (wrist) is hoping to be activated from the 10-day injured list next week during the Angels' road trip, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schanuel will travel to the Angels' spring training complex in Arizona on Wednesday to ramp up his baseball activities. If that goes well, it appears he might skip a rehab assignment and rejoin the Angels' active roster sometime next week. Schanuel has been sidelined for nearly three weeks due to a bone bruise on his left wrist.