Schaunul has been promoted to Double-A Rocket City, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

It's quite the rapid rise for Schaunul, who less than three weeks ago was taken by the Angels with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. Schaunul had played just five games between the Angels' Arizona Coast League affiliate and Low-A Inland Empire, going 7-for-14 with a double and a 1:5 K:BB. A debut in 2023 almost surely isn't happening, but Schanuel could be on track to reach the majors early on in 2024.