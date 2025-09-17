Schanuel (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Schanuel has been on the injured list since Aug. 24 due to a left wrist contusion, but after taking part in full range of baseball activities at the Angels' facility in Arizona over the past week, he's ready to test himself in a game setting. The 23-year-old may need just a few games at Salt Lake to regain his timing at the plate before the Angels reinstate him from the IL.