Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Beginning rehab assignment Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schanuel (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Schanuel has been on the injured list since Aug. 24 due to a left wrist contusion, but after taking part in full range of baseball activities at the Angels' facility in Arizona over the past week, he's ready to test himself in a game setting. The 23-year-old may need just a few games at Salt Lake to regain his timing at the plate before the Angels reinstate him from the IL.
More News
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Aiming to return next week•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Slated for batting practice•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Yet to resume activity•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Dealing with bone bruise•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Moves to injured list•
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Not ready to start Sunday•