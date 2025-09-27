Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schanuel is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Astros.
Schanuel will take a seat after going 0-for-4 in the series opener against Houston. Oswald Peraza will draw the start at first base and bat seventh in Schanuel's place.
