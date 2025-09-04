Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Slated for batting practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schanuel (wrist) is planning to take batting practice Friday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Schanuel is still feeling soreness in his hand area, delaying his anticipated return. There's no clear timeline for him to be activated, but it sounds as if he will be back at some point in September.
