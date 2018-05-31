Drake was picked up off waivers by the Angels on Thursday.

Drake was dropped from Cleveland's 40-man roster Saturday, but he's already found a new home with Los Angeles. He'll head to their major-league squad, where he'll be used out of the bullpen. In 15 appearances with both Milwaukee and Cleveland this season, Drake has posted a 7.94 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 17 innings.