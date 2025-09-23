Detmers said Tuesday that tests on his left elbow showed no structural damage so he does not need surgery, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Detmers said he is planning a normal winter in terms of offseason work. As for his role next year, he added that he would prefer to start but will do whatever the teams asks of him. The southpaw pitched in 61 games in 2025 but made no starts after spending the first four seasons of his career in the majors as exclusively a starter while posting a 4.90 ERA.