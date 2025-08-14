Stephenson (biceps) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Biceps inflammation has kept Stephenson on the shelf since the end of May, and after two-plus months of rehab, the 32-year-old righty has now been cleared to pitch in a competitive environment. Given the duration of his stay on the injured list, he will likely require several tune-up outings before being cleared to join the Angels' bullpen, but a return to Anaheim before the end of the month remains in play.