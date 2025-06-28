Angels' Robert Stephenson: Plans to resume throwing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson (biceps) expects to begin throwing again Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Stephenson landed on the injured list June 2 (retroactive to May 31) due to a stretched nerved in his right biceps. The veteran reliever was initially shut down from throwing but appears close to beginning to ramp back up. If he progresses well, Stephenson could return to the Angels' bullpen around the All-Star break.
More News
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Could start throwing soon•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: MRI reveals no structural damage•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Shelved with biceps inflammation•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Exits after three pitches•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Activated off IL•