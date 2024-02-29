Stephenson (shoulder) admitted Thursday that he's not sure he'll be ready in time for Opening Day, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stephenson was able to play catch Wednesday as he works his way back from right shoulder soreness. While the reliever is confident he'll be pitching in Cactus League games before the schedule runs out, he's less certain about getting in enough work to be ready by March 28. The good news is that this does not appear at this juncture to be a long-term injury, rather Stephenson could just need more time. The setup man was signed to a three-year, $33 million contract in January.