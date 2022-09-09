site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Ryan Aguilar: DFA'd by Halos
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Aguilar was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday.
Aguilar hasn't seen the field since Monday and has now lost his spot on the team's 40-man roster. The 27-year-old appeared in seven games and has a .136/.231/.182 slash line in 26 plate appearances.
