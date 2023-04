Aguilar (oblique) has appeared in three games for Double-A Rocket City since being activated from the development list April 11, going 3-for-10 with two walks, two runs and two RBI in those contests.

Now that he's moved past the oblique strain that slowed him in spring training, Aguilar should play on a near-everyday basis for Rocket City. The 28-year-old outfielder appeared in seven games for the MLB club in 2022, slashing .136/.231/.182 across 26 plate appearances.