Aguilar (oblique) is expected to begin playing in spring games next week, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Aguilar has been eased into action this spring because of a mild oblique strain, and he's doing most of his workouts on the minor-league side of Angels camp. The 28-year-old is almost certainly headed for Triple-A Salt Lake to open the 2023 campaign after going 3-for-22 (.136) with 14 strikeouts in his first taste of MLB action last season.