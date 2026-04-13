Angels' Ryan Johnson: Tweaks hamstring Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (illness) was removed from his extended spring training start Monday due to a hamstring injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Johnson tossed just two pitches during Monday's outing before he was removed due to his hamstring issue. He's making his way back from a viral infection that caused him to be placed on the 15-day IL on April 6, and the Angels should have an update on Johnson's injury status once the 23-year-old right-hander undergoes more tests.
More News
-
Angels' Ryan Johnson: Exits extended spring outing•
-
Angels' Ryan Johnson: Placed on 15-day injured list•
-
Angels' Ryan Johnson: Scratched with illness•
-
Angels' Ryan Johnson: Hit hard in loss to Chicago•
-
Angels' Ryan Johnson: Making first start Monday•
-
Angels' Ryan Johnson: To make Opening Day roster•