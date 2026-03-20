Johnson was informed Friday that he has made the Angels' Opening Day roster, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Johnson has been making a strong case to not only make the big-league roster but also be part of the Halos' rotation. While he'll be part of the roster, his exact role remains uncertain. He and Jack Kochanowicz, who will also make the Opening Day roster, had seemingly been competing for the fifth spot in the rotation. But with Alek Manoah struggling and Grayson Rodriguez (elbow) battling injury, there is a path for both to serve as starters.