Johnson allowed one run on two hits and five walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Saturday.

This outing could have gone much worse for Johnson, but both hits he allowed were singles. He threw just 48 of 88 pitches for strikes, while the five walks matched his season high. The right-hander is at a 5.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 52:36 K:BB through 72.1 innings over 17 games (14 starts) this season. The Angels have worked with a six-man rotation over the last week since Yusei Kikuchi came off the injured list, and if that continues, there's room for both Johnson and George Klassen to get starts. Johnson is tentatively lined up for a road start in Pittsburgh next weekend.