Johnson allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Johnson allowed 12 runs over 27.2 innings over his five games in September, a step back from his strong August but still a decent way to wrap up the campaign. He closes out at a 5-9 record, 5.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 79:43 K:BB through 100 innings over 22 games (19 starts). Johnson's work late in the season should keep him in the mix for a spot in the rotation moving forward.