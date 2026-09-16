Johnson (5-8) allowed one run on six hits and a hit batsman while striking out seven and walking none over six innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

This was Johnson's fourth quality start in his last five outings, and he's come away with a win in three of those games. The 24-year-old struggled at times during his early stints in the majors, but he's turned the corner with just 10 runs allowed over 44.1 innings since the start of August. Overall, Johnson sports a 4.88 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 70:39 K:BB through 90.1 innings over 20 games (17 starts) this year. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Twins.