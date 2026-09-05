Johnson (3-8) took the loss against Pittsburgh on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings.

Johnson gave up an RBI double to Jake Mangum in the second inning, but it was an otherwise strong performance from the right-hander, who logged his third quality start of the season and second in his last three outings. Unfortunately for Johnson, his Angels teammates couldn't get on the board, leaving the 24-year-old to take the loss. Johnson has allowed only two earned runs over his last three starts (spanning 18 innings), and he'll take a 5.17 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 78.1 frames into his next start, tentatively slated for next week against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.