Johnson (4-8) notched the win against the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Johnson overcame a pair of home runs to log a quality start Wednesday. The 24-year-old right-hander is really building a compelling case to be part of the Angels' future pitching plans -- he's either posted a quality start or given up two runs or fewer in all seven of his starts since being recalled from the minor leagues. He'll look to further improve a 5.12 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 63:39 K:BB over 84.1 innings this year in his next scheduled outing versus the Mariners.