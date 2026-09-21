Johnson (5-9) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits, no walks and a hit-by-pitch over 4.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out six.

Johnson's stellar run of late hit a speed bump Sunday, as he was unable to complete five frames in the loss. The young right-hander has posted a 2.48 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB over 40 innings in his past seven starts. Johnson owns a 4.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 76:39 K:BB in 95 innings (21 appearances) and is lined up to make his final start of the season Saturday against the Mariners.