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Johnson (illness) was removed from an extended spring training start Monday after tossing just two pitches, Jesus Cano of Baseball America reports.

Johnson landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago due to a viral infection. It's unclear whether he might still be feeling under the weather or if he had an unrelated setback Monday. The Angels should have an update on Johnson's condition soon.

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