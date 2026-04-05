Angels' Ryan Johnson: Scratched with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson won't start as scheduled Sunday against the Mariners due to an illness, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Johnson's second start of the season will be pushed back since he's feeling under the weather. George Klassen will instead take the mound for the Angels in the series finale.
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