Angels' Ryan Zeferjahn: Allows homer, converts save

Zeferjahn gave up one run on one hit and didn't record a strikeout or walk in one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Zeferjahn gave up a solo shot to Riley Greene, but he was able to avoid further disaster. He's allowed two solo shots over his last 3.1 innings of work, but he's also posted a 4:0 K:BB in that span. Zeferjahn remains firmly in the high-leverage mix for the Angels with three saves and eight holds this season. He has posted a 3.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 63:31 K:BB through 46 innings.