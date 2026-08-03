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Cubs' Ryan Zeferjahn: Lands with Cubs via trade

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cubs acquired Zeferjahn from the Angels on Monday in exchange for Moises Ballesteros and Mason McGwire, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Zeferjahn helps to bolster a Cubs bullpen that desperately needed help. He could serve as the team's closer as things stand right now, though the Cubs could make further additions and they'll also aim to get Daniel Palencia (elbow) back eventually. Zeferjahn holds a 3.66 ERA and 75:32 K:BB over 51.2 innings for the Angels this season, logging four saves along the way. He's under team control through 2030.

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