Zeferjahn notched a save against the Pirates on Saturday by striking out the only batter he faced.

Chicago took a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning and began the ninth with Ryan Rolison, who had already completed one frame, on the mound. Rolison gave up an infield single followed by two outs, and manager Craig Counsell then turned to Zeferjahn, who struck out Bryan Reynolds on six pitches to slam the door shut. The save was Zeferjahn's second over his past three outings dating back to Sept. 5, and no other Cubs reliever has logged a save during that stretch. Jacob Webb and Daniel Palencia have both had their share of struggles of late, so Zeferjahn could be sneaking into the closer mix late in the campaign, though it's too early to say he's the team's primary ninth-inning option.