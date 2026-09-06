Zeferjahn tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the save in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Marlins. He walked one and struck out one.

With regular closer Jacob Webb (forearm) remaining out of action, Zeferjahn recorded his fifth save of the season and first since Aug. 2, when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Angels before getting traded to Chicago a day later. The righty reliever hasn't been particularly sharp with the Cubs yet, as he's recorded a 5.68 ERA across 12.2 innings with his new team. Zeferjahn still misses plenty of bats, and he should be given chances to turn things around down the stretch as a key member of Chicago's bullpen.