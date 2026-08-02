Angels' Ryan Zeferjahn: Secures five-out save

Zeferjahn allowed two hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Brewers.

Zeferjahn came in during the eighth inning after Sam Bachman (arm) was lifted due to fatigue. While it wasn't quick and tidy from there, Zeferjahn threw 24 of 30 pitches for strikes and worked around a pair of singles to preserve the lead. He's given up three runs, nine hits, two walks and two hit batsman while striking out 21 over his last 12.1 innings, adding two saves and three holds in that span. Zeferjahn is at a 3.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 75:32 K:BB through 51.2 innings this season. He has held onto a high-leverage spot for most of the campaign, collecting four saves and nine holds for the worst team in the majors.