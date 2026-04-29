Zeferjahn blew his first save chance of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox, allowing one run on one hit over two innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander was called upon to get the final six outs with the Angels up 2-1, but Zeferjahn couldn't quite get his team across the finish line, hitting Tristan Peters with a pitch before Sam Antonacci tied the game with a two-out triple. The Halos' closer situation is wide open with Jordan Romano having been cut loose over the weekend, and while it's encouraging that Zeferjahn was entrusted with the save opportunity, he still failed to get the job done. Through 16.1 innings over 11 appearances this season, he's stumbled to a 5.51 ERA despite a 1.16 WHIP, 21:8 K:BB and zero homers allowed. Drew Pomeranz, who got tagged with the loss in the 10th inning, and Chase Silseth are also likely in the closing mix, with Kirby Yates (knee) and Ben Joyce (shoulder) inching closer to coming off the IL and tossing their hats in the ring as well.