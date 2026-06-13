Angels' Ryan Zeferjahn: Picks up second save

Zeferjahn walked one and struck out one without allowing a hit or a run in one-third of an inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Mitch Farris worked in long relief despite this being a close game, but he ran into trouble in the ninth inning. He left runners on the corners after Jonathan Aranda's RBI single, and Zeferjahn was brought in. Zeferjahn walked Junior Caminero but struck out Cedric Mullins to end the threat. Over his last 12 outings, Zeferjahn has allowed nine runs (eight earned) across 10.1 innings with a 12:14 K:BB in that span. Kirby Yates has struggled this season and blew his most recent save chance, and though he remains the most likely Angels reliever to receive save chances, the bullpen is far from set in stone. On the year, Zeferjahn has 5.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB with two saves, five holds and two blown saves over 32 innings.