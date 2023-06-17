Bachman earned a save against the Royals on Friday, striking out two batters in two perfect innings.

Patrick Sandoval held KC scoreless over seven frames, and Bachman continued the shutout by retiring all three batters he faced in the eighth. Rather than turn to closer Carlos Estevez, who walked all three batters he faced the previous night, Angels manager Phil Nevin allowed Bachman to finish things out in the ninth with Los Angeles holding a 3-0 lead. The rookie succeeded with ease, retiring the side in order on 14 pitches. Bachman has allowed just one run over 12 innings as a major-leaguer thus far, though his 10:8 K:BB suggests he's benefitted from some good fortune. Nonetheless, he may be moving up in the bullpen pecking order given his propensity for keeping runs off the board so far.