Bachman was credited with his first MLB win in Monday's 9-6 victory over the Rangers in 12 innings after striking out one while giving up one hit and walking one in two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

The Angels likely aren't ready to pull the plug on developing Bachman as a starter, but he's quickly become an integral member of the bullpen since being called up from Double-A Rocket City in late May for his MLB debut. In six outings in relief, Bachman has compiled a 0.90 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB in 10 innings. The poor WHIP and strikeout-to-walk ratio are warning signs that Bachman may be pitching over his head, but he could end up seeing more opportunities in higher-leverage spots nonetheless while the Angels are without two key late-innings arms in Ben Joyce (elbow) and Matt Moore (oblique).