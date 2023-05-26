site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Sam Bachman: Selected from Double-A
RotoWire Staff
May 26, 2023
4:37 pm ET
Angels selected Bachman from Double-A Rocket City on Friday.
The 23-year-old righty hasn't been anything too special in Double-A, but he will join the Angels' bullpen nonetheless -- likely in a multi-inning role. Reyes Moronta was designated for assignment Friday in order to make room for Bachman on the active roster.
