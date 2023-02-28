The Angels remain committed to having Bachman stretch out as a starter, though manager Phil Nevin has indicated that the hurler could initially be used as a one-inning reliever in the majors, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Bachman was hampered by injuries to his back and biceps last season. limiting him to just 43.2 innings in Double-A ball and significantly impacting his velocity. However, the 23-year-old is reportedly throwing harder this spring, and he was drafted ninth overall in 2021 largely due to his penchant for hurling heat. That skill could help him fare well as a late-inning reliever, and Nevin hinted at a scenario in which a call-up could be in order if the team needs a hard-throwing pitcher out of the bullpen down the stretch in a playoff race. While such a circumstance could help Bachman reach the majors in 2023, all indications are that the organization has maintained a long-term goal of developing him as a future piece of the rotation.