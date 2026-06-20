Angels' Sam Bachman: Tagged with blown save

Bachman was tagged with a blown save Friday against the A's after allowing two runs on two hits over an inning of work, with no walks or strikeouts.

Bachman entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead and quickly recorded two outs, but he gave up a game-tying home run to pinch-hitter Jonah Heim to even the score at 11-11. Bachman enjoyed a run of 12 straight scoreless outings between May 10 and June 10, but he's regressed badly of late, with seven runs allowed on six hits in just two innings over his last two appearances. On the season, the right-hander owns a 3.74 ERA with a career-best 1.25 WHIP across 27 appearances (33.2 innings).