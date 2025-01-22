The Angels signed Anderson to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

While Nightengale doesn't denote it, Anderson surely received an invitation to spring training, where he'll attempt to win a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster. Anderson was released by the Marlins last July after managing just a .214/.237/.226 batting line in 65 games. The former batting champ is just 31 but has slashed only .235/.271/.274 with one home run across 188 contests since the start of the 2023 season. With Zach Neto (shoulder) a question mark for Opening Day, the Angels could be looking for someone to fill in at shortstop for a while. However, whether Anderson has anything left is very much in question.