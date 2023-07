Cabbage's contract was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

The 26-year-old has seen time at first base, right field and left field this year at Triple-A while slashing .287/.358/.576 with 23 home runs and 24 steals in 81 games. He hits the ball very hard, but his 31.3 percent strikeout rate and age suggest he could be a Quad-A hitter.