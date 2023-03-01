Cabbage (forearm) has appeared in each of the Angels' first four Cactus League games, going 2-for-7 with a double and two walks.

Cabbage didn't appear in any minor-league games after mid-May of last season due to a left forearm fracture, but he was cleared for the start of spring training and appears to be making up for the lost time by getting plenty of at-bats early on during Cactus League play. Though he's seen most of his time in the minors in the corner outfield, Cabbage has been deployed exclusively as a designated hitter or first baseman so far this spring, so it's possible his left throwing shoulder isn't yet back to 100 percent. Regardless, Cabbage looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of the upcoming minor-league season, with Triple-A Salt Lake or Double-A Rocket City being his most likely destination.