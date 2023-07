Cabbage went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's loss to Houston.

Cabbage went 0-for-2 in his first two MLB appearances but broke through with a three-hit game Sunday. His first career hit was a single in the second inning followed by a two-run double in the fourth. Cabbage slashed .287/.358/.576 with 23 homers at the Triple-A level and could maintain regular playing time in the MLB if his bat continues to keep pace.