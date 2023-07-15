Cabbage grounded out as a pinch hitter in his only plate appearance against Houston on Friday.

Cabbage received his first major-league call-up Friday and pinch hit for Michael Stefanic in the eighth inning, grounding into a fielder's choice with a pair of runners on base and one out. Cabbage has impressed in the minors over the past two seasons, including at Triple-A this year, where he slashed .287/.358/.576 with 23 homers, 64 RBI and 24 steals -- albeit with a 31.3 percent strikeout rate -- over 81 games. The 26-year-old may get a decent look with the Angels currently wracked by injuries to multiple position players, but he isn't expected to see an everyday role.